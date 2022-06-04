Kartik Aaryan To Skip IIFA 2022, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actor Kartik Aaryan who was supposed to perform live at IIFA 2022, which is happening in Abu Dhabi, won't be able to make it to the award night. The actor has tested positive for COVID-19 and hence, he will skip IIFA 2022. His fans who were waiting desperately to see him at the do, will have to wait for another year to see the actor performing live on stage.

He shared the news on his Instagram page and wrote, "Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya 😂."

Earlier, it was reported that Kartik will be seen dancing to the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has already surpassed Rs 150 Crore and has been declared 'super hit' at the box office.

Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

With respect to work, Kartik will next be seen in Freddy, Shehzada and Captain India.