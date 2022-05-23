Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Realise Their Break-Up Was A MISTAKE; An Emotional Phone Call Led To Patch Up

Not so long ago, when the rumours of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's break-up hit media portals, fans were left disheartened and they asked their favourite couple not to part ways. Interestingly, a few days ago at the special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, when Sidharth made an appearance to lend his support to Kiara, fans were relieved to know that they are back together.

A source close to the couple told ETimes, "It all happened when Kiara called up Sidharth to invite him for the screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

At the screening, Sidharth and Kiara looked extremely comfortable around each other and the duo also shared a hug in front of the cameras, which instilled belief in their fans that everything is sorted between the duo.

I love how he almost tried holding her hand but ended choosing to hug her holding her shoulder tight and right.😭🦋💕🌼🌩#Sidkiara #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/TOsfN8deaC — Uncomplicate (@editsandstanss) May 21, 2022

"They can't stay without each other; they realised that it was a bhool (mistake) and they'd been rather impulsive to say to each other that they're closing the chapters on their love scene. The call was quite emotional. The rest, as they say, is history," added the source while speaking about Kiara-Sidharth's patch up.

On a related note, earlier today, Sidharth was also spotted stepping out from Kiara Adani's vanity can parked at a studio in Mumbai.

"She (Kiara) is shooting for a song for Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan when Sidharth dropped in to meet her. They were together for over an hour," revealed a source from the sets.

