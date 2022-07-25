Laal Singh Chaddha OTT Release Date & Time Details On Netflix

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, is all set to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022, and guess what? The film's tentative OTT release time is already doing rounds on new portals. The OTT giant Netflix has bought the post theatrical streaming rights of the film for an epic amount.

According to Bollywood Life, "Laal Singh Chaddha will release digitally around the first or second week of October, a good 8-9 weeks apart from its theatrical release date as per a deal reached between the makers and exhibitors (theatre owners). The movie is expected to not arrive on OTT before this stipulated time period regardless the fate of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer at the box office."

Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha's theatrical release, it is to be seen if Aamir-starrer will set the box office on fire. While the trailer has received mixed response from netizens, its songs have been garnering praise from music lovers.

The film, which is based on the Academy Award winning 1994 Hollywood classic Forest Gump starring Tom Hanks, also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

"Forrest Gump is an iconic film. I am very curious to see how Tom Hanks' reacts after watching the film. He is a wonderful actor," had said Aamir during his interaction with media.

Laal Singh Chaddha produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.