new-update-on-ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt-s-wedding-has-us-excited

Since a long time, we have been hearing several speculated dates of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, but the duo has not made any official announcement about the same yet. Now, according to latest report by a leading daily, we hear that Ranbir and Alia have decided to tie the knot in October 2022.

Earlier, it was reported that they might get married in April 2022, but a source close to them rubbished the rumours and said that considering there's no preparations going on at Kapoor or Bhatt's house, they are definitely not getting married next month.

Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Attend Special Screening Of Rishi Kapoor's Film

"One really does not know why the dates are going back and forth when it comes to Alia and Ranbir getting married. As for the renovation of Krishna Raj in Mumbai's Pali Hill - their abode - it is far from ready; it might take at least 18 months more from today for it to be ready in all respects for one to move in and settle down," added the source.

Ranbir Kapoor And Mahesh Bhatt Bhatt Bond Over This Quality Of Alia Bhatt

Meanwhile, Alia is on cloud nine as her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi has taken entire B-town by storm. From celebrities to critics to audience, everyone is singing praises of Alia's brilliant work in the film. She will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to hit the theatres on March 25, 2022.

Ranbir on the other hand, will soon kickstart the shoot of Luv Ranjan's next, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Apart from that, he has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Karan Malhotra's Shamshera and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in his kitty.