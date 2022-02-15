new-update-on-shah-rukh-khan-starrer-pathan-shoot-in-spain

Even though Shah Rukh Khan has not officially announced Pathan yet, the film has been in tremendous buzz, thanks to leaked pictures from the sets and Deepika Padukone's confirmation about the project. A few months ago, the shoot of Pathan was halted owing to Aryan Khan's case, but now, things are going back to normalcy. And we hear that Shah Rukh, Deepika and John Abraham will fly to Spain to shoot Pathan's important sequences.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "It's been a while since Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen. And while the actor had finally begun working on his comeback project Pathan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, his massive fan army couldn't keep calm about it."

The source further added, "However, the shooting of Pathan was halted due to Aryan Khan's case followed by the third wave of COVID 19. But as things are getting back to normal, it is reported that the team of Pathan will be heading to Spain in the first week of March to shoot some important sequences."

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Has THIS Reaction To Her Pic With Brother Aryan Khan From IPL Auctions

Reports also suggest that the team of Pathan will also shoot some high-octane action sequence in Mumbai in the last week of February.

On a related note, SRKians have been waiting to hear from Shah Rukh with bated breath. Ever since Aryan got dragged into drugs case and came out of the controversy all clean, Shah Rukh has stopped being active on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan's Prolonged Silence Disturbs Fans!

Recently, when all B-town celebrities wished their fans on New Year eve, SRKians were left disappointed to see no post from Shah Rukh. Many netizens urged the superstar to conduct #AskSRK session on Twitter like old days, but Shah Rukh refrained from doing the same.