Price Of Shah Rukh Khan's Abode Mannat's New Name Plate Will Leave You Shell-Shocked!

A few days ago, fans noticed that Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan have changed their abode Mannat's name plate and several pictures of it surfaced on social media. Now, a source close to the Khans tells a media portal that the new name plate has been designed under the supervision of Gauri and its price will leave you shell-shocked.

Our admin at #Mannat right now!



And the glow is absolutely amazing of the new #Mannat name plate.



This place is heaven for SRKians! ❤️#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/BJAc2BFU7p — ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) April 25, 2022

A source revealed to Bollywood Life, "Shah Rukh Khan's new Mannat nameplate has been designed under the supervision of his super talented interior designer wife Gauri Khan. She, who is an ace designer herself suggested a revamp of their nameplate and it was decided for quite a time now. And finally, they did."

The source further revealed that Shah Rukh never gets into these details, as the boss of the house is Gauri and whatever she decides the family happily accepts. Well, there's no denying that Gauri's choice is great as the response the new name plate has been getting from the fans is amazing.

The source further added, "The cost of that nameplate is around 20- 25 lakhs as Gauri wanted something classy to suit the standard of the Khan family. And this nameplate reflects the classic choice of Mrs. Khan".

Meanwhile, with respect to work, recently, Shah Rukh made an announcement about his upcoming project Dunki, which will be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh with actress Taapsee Pannu.

Not so long ago, Shah Rukh also made an official announcement of his yet another upcoming project Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame and is slated to be released in the theatres on January 25, 2023.