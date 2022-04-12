Ranbir Kapoor's Joota Churai: Actor To Pay Alia Bhatt's Bridesmaids One Lakh For The Ritual

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are a few days away from walking down the aisle with each other. As the wedding preparations are at their peak, a source close to the Kapoors revealed to a leading daily that Ranbir has already kept aside one lakh for Alia's bridesmaids for the 'Joota Churai' ritual.

"Mostly Alia's girl gang will be in charge of stealing Ranbir's shoes. A budget of one lakh has been kept aside for the same," said a source while speaking to Hindustan Times.

According to the daily, Ranbir and Alia will not have a grand sangeet ceremony or a bachelor party. "As per my information, it's not happening. There is no elaborate sangeet as well. They may dance at the Mehendi function but there is no dedicated event as such," the source added.

As far as mehendi is concerned, the Kapoors have decided to book someone else rather than the famous celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda.

"Even the photographers are someone Grishma (Shah, Alia's manager) and Alia have chosen, who have not done any celeb weddings yet. As for the mandap, a female set designer has been brought on board," mentioned the source.

Recently, another media portal had reported that Ranbir has asked the wedding team management to sign NDA (Non-disclosure agreement).

It is to be seen if Ranbir-Alia will follow the footsteps of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, as these B-town couples had shared their wedding pictures via their social media handles. While Ranbir is not active on social media, netizens' eyes will be on Alia's Instagram page.