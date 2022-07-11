Hello Shah Rukh Khan's New Star Neighbour! Ranveer Singh Buys A Luxury Quadruplex Flat For Rs 119 Crore

Reportedly, actor Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani have become proud owners of a sea-facing luxury quadruplex worth Rs 119 Crore in Mumbai's Bandra.

Being one of the most expensive deals for a residential unit in the country, it has made Ranveer superstar Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour. Yes, you read it right! Ranveer's new apartment it is located between Salman Khan's residence in Galaxy and Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat on the same stretch.

As reported by Hindustan Times, "According to documents provided by Indextap.com, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP on July 8, 2022, registered the agreement of sale for the purchase of a Quadraplex spread over the 16th to 19th floors of the under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, located on BJ Road, Bandstand, Bandra."

The 83 actor paid the stamp duty of Rs 7.13 Crore for the registration.

The apartment has a total 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. The deal is valued at over 1 lakh per sq ft, in line with the ongoing property rates in the vicinity.

With respect to work, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office, as it failed to woo the audience.

Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

The film is slated to arrive in the theatres on February 10, 2023.