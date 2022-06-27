samrat-prithviraj-ott-release-date-and-time-details

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj, which arrived in theatres on June 3, 2022, is all set to be streamed on an OTT platform within a week. Reports suggest that the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 1, 2022 at 12:00 am.

While the film was a dud at the box office, as many moviegoers skipped watching it in the theatres, it is to be seen how netizens will react to its OTT release.

Made on a budget of Rs 300 Crore, the film only managed to earn around Rs 100 Crore. Unfortunately, the film has become one of the biggest flops of Akshay's career.

In the last few days, reports of Akshay being the reason behind the film's failure have been circulating on social media. However, the director Chandraprakash Dwivedi clarified and took all the blame on himself.

He told ETimes, "In the last four years we have come closer to each other. He is not only an actor for me. He is more than an actor - a friend, a well-wisher, a guardian. He is younger to me but behaves like a guardian. I never blamed him for the failure of the film. Why should I? If he wouldn't have been there, the film would never have been made."

He further said, "If anybody is responsible for the failure of Samrat Prithviraj, it is me. I don't understand my audience."

Apart from Akshay, the film also starred Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in prominent roles.