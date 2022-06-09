Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor & Ananya Panday To Come Together For Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar's next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will also be seen in pivotal roles, and we hear that audience will get to see a cameo of Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor.

"The three leading ladies will be a part of a quirky dance number in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They might have have a couple of scenes in the film. All the details have been kept under wraps, but the cameo of the trio is confirmed in Rocky Aru Rani Ki Prem Kahani," revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

Reportedly, the film is expected to be wrapped up by September/October. After that, Karan Johar will be engrossed in to the post production. The romantic drama marks Karan's return to film direction after the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Earlier, Karan had said that the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 compelled him to make Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He said, "I did go through phases of evolution as a filmmaker. But right during the pandemic, I felt I just needed to make a movie that made me feel like I was 25 again. And when I was 25, the only movie I could think of or make was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, because it was like an accumulation of all the movies that I had grown up watching. It's a homage to Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, Sooraj Barjatya."

The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.