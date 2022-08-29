Shah Rukh Khan Will Not Promote Pathaan Extensively; Is Boycott Culture The Reason Behind His Decision?

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback with YRF's Pathaan, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Not so long ago, Shah Rukh announced the film and left his fans impatient about more updates related to the film. Besides him, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

According to latest reports, we hear that Shah Rukh Khan will not promote extensively. He would rather keep the promotions low-key, as he is well aware about the current scenario of films not working at the box office.

A source close to Pathaan told India Today, "SRK might not go all out to promote Pathaan. He is likely to do only selective promotions of the film. The plan is to let the film's promotional material do all the talking."

The source further added, "He is apparently planning not to do many press interactions. In the recent scenario of films not working well, the actor is keeping a close watch on how the promotions of Pathaan are being received. The actor is discussing with his team how to promote Pathaan."

On a related note, even before its release, Pathaan is being targeted by trolls on social media. Many netizen on Twitter vowed to boycott the film owing to Shah Rukh Khan's old statement that he made about the growing intolerance in India. It is to be seen how Pathaan will work at the box office.

On a related note, apart from Pathaan, he will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and in Atlee's Jawan alongside Nayanthara.