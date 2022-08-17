Shah Rukh And Salman Khan Are The Next Targets Of Boycott Culture; Should They Worry About Pathaan & Tiger 3?

A few days ago, when Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha arrived in theatres, Indian audience simply boycotted the film owing to his statement, which he had given to media years ago. Those who are not aware, in 2015, Aamir had said that the sense of insecurity and fear had been growing in the past six or eight months.

He had said, "When I chat with Kiran at home, she says 'Should we move out of India?' That's a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day. That does indicate that there is this sense of growing disquiet, there is growing despondency apart from alarm. You feel why this is happening, you feel low. That sense does exist in me."

During the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, this particular statement of Aamir went viral on Twitter and netizens who were furious at him, vowed not to watch his films ever!

Owing to the massive outrage on social media, Laal Singh Chaddha suffered severely at the box office and could not even cross Rs 100-Crore mark in five days.

While Aamir's film has already suffered from 'boycott culture', netizens are now targeting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Yes, you read it right!

Many netizens are urging others to boycott the upcoming films of Shah Rukh and Salman i.e., Pathaan and Tiger 3, respectively, because of their statements as well. Surprisingly, even before the release of these two films, hashtags like #boycottpathaan and #boycotttiger3 are already trending on Twitter.

We wonder if Shah Rukh and Salman would react to such trending hashtags against their upcoming films.