shamshera-ott-release-date-and-time-details

Unfortunately, Karan Malhotra's latest directorial Shamshera featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, tanked at the box office. Despite being a mega-budget film, it failed to woo the audience in theatres. While almost everyone lauded Kapoor for his impeccable performance in the film, they dissed its screenplay, story and direction.

Now, we hear that Shamshera is heading for OTT release. Reports suggest that the film is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 19, 2022. However, the makers have not made any official announcement about the film's OTT release date yet.

On a related note, netizens had higher expectations from Shamshera, as the film marked the comeback of Ranbir to the silver screen after good four years. Sadly, his comeback failed to attract footfalls to theatres.

Many film critics and trade analysts like Taran Adarsh, Rohit Jaiswal, Sumit Kadel, etc., dissed the film and rated it with two stars.

While speaking to Firstpost, a respected film exhibitor Suman Sinha said, "Old wine, old bottle, old formula, Ranbir wasted. Where is the audience to watch such an oft-repeated storyline? Lord Krishna with his own hands submerged Dwarka because it was beyond redemption. Bollywood too is beyond redemption because the men in control have no clue of the present scenario. Subhash Ghai, O P Ralhan, J Om Prakash knew and they withdrew gracefully. It's time for Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra to abdicate the throne."

Shamshera arrived in theatres on July 22, 2022.