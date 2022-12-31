Is Sushmita Sen Pregnant? Picture With Brother Rajeev Causes Fans To Speculate Pregnancy As She Gains Weight

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen shares an unbreakable bond with her younger brother, Rajeev Sen. Sen has always come across as a protective sister, and both are seen spending quality time with each other from time to time. Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen, recently posted a series of fun pictures of both of them on Instagram from their New Year's vacation in the UAE.

The images shared from the corridors of the hotel Jumeirah Al Nassem in Dubai as they prepare to ring in 2023 show the duo in a cheerful mood and ready to cause some mischief. Rajeev holds Susmita, standing by her side. Rajveev said in his post that when the brother and sister meet, they dance on one leg. Sushmita and Rajeev can be seen sharing a fun, lighthearted moment full of smiles and giggles.

The caption reads, "What happens when RS meets SS , they literally dance on one leg, " followed by couple of hashtags: #brothersisterlove #dxb #happynewyear. Rajeev and Sushmita twinned in black outfits. Rajeev wore a black tee and trousers and paired black shoes with them. On the other hand, Sushmita Sen looked ever so beautiful in a black kurta and palazzo. She is seen carrying a handbag while teaming her outfit with a statement neckpiece.

Apart from the beautiful pictures, what caught everyone's attention was Sushmita Sen's weight. Several users flooded the comment section with best wishes for the brother and sister; however, one comment got the spotlight. One Instagram user speculated that Sen was pregnant and wrote, "You look pregnant and gorgeous." While another one said, "wow very beautiful pic but has Sushmita ji put on weight."

Check out the other comments: "Beautiful pictures bro," wrote one user. Another comment read, "Beautiful pics. God bless you both," while one user left a comment saying, "OMG.. Beautiful pic.. Cute bonding brother and sister.. Woow so beautiful." "What a beautiful duo," said one user.

Recently, Sushmita Sen was embroiled in controversy for her alleged romantic relationship with the fugitive billionaire Lalit Modi. Modi had shared pictures of him and Sushmita from their dating period on his personal social media handles. This caused an uproar on social media, leading to the actress sharing a sassy reply in her style to the trolls.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in the hit Disney+ Hotstar web series Arya 3, which is currently in its pre-production phase.