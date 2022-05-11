The Kashmir Files OTT Release Date And Time Details On ZEE5 Out Now

Here Is When & Where The Kashmir Files Will Release On OTT

The Kashmir Files will start streaming on ZEE5 from tomorrow (May 12, 2022) and netizens are looking forward to its digital release. Reportedly, the film will release on ZEE5 at 9 PM.

The Kashmir Files BO Collection Till Date

Made on a budget of just Rs 18 Crore, The Kashmir Files managed to earn Rs 250.73 crore at the box office.

The Kashmir Files IMDb Rating

Owing to netizens' positive reviews, the film has scored 8.3 rating on IMDb. The film has been constantly receiving positive reviews from netizens and with every passing day, Vivek Agnihotri is being lauded for making such an important film to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits.

B-town Celebs Who Came Out In Support

While most of the celebrities chose to stay mum about The Kashmir Files, celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and a few others came out in support of The Kashmir Files.