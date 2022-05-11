The Kashmir Files OTT Release Date And Time Details On ZEE5 Out Now
When Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar in the lead roles, released in theatres, it took Bollywood by storm. The film not only ignited a debate on the exodus of the Kashmiris, but also slammed Bollywood celebrities for not supporting the film. Having said that, even though the film set the box office on fire, people are curious to know about its OTT release date and we are here with all the required details.
Here Is When & Where The Kashmir Files Will Release On OTT
The Kashmir Files will start streaming on ZEE5 from tomorrow (May 12, 2022) and netizens are looking forward to its digital release. Reportedly, the film will release on ZEE5 at 9 PM.
The Kashmir Files BO Collection Till Date
Made on a budget of just Rs 18 Crore, The Kashmir Files managed to earn Rs 250.73 crore at the box office.
The Kashmir Files IMDb Rating
Owing to netizens' positive reviews, the film has scored 8.3 rating on IMDb. The film has been constantly receiving positive reviews from netizens and with every passing day, Vivek Agnihotri is being lauded for making such an important film to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits.
B-town Celebs Who Came Out In Support
While most of the celebrities chose to stay mum about The Kashmir Files, celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and a few others came out in support of The Kashmir Files.