The Kashmir Files OTT Release Date And Time Details On ZEE5 Out Now

Here Is When & Where The Kashmir Files Will Release On OTT

Reportedly, ZEE5 has the premiere rights of The Kashmir Files and the film is expected to be released in the last week of April.

Yes, you read it right! Currently, makers are happy to see the film performing brilliantly at the box office and they want to make sure that its collection does not get hampered due to OTT release.

The Kashmir Files BO Collection Till Date

Made on a budget of just Rs 18 Crore, The Kashmir Files has already crossed Rs 50 Crore mark at the box office and going by trade analysts' predictions, the film will enter Rs 100 Crore club in no time.

The Kashmir Files IMDb Rating

Owing to netizens' positive reviews, the film has scored 8.3 rating on IMDb. The film has been constantly receiving positive reviews from netizens and with every passing day, Vivek Agnihotri is being lauded for making such an important film to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits.

B-town Celebs Who Came Out In Support

While most of the celebrities chose to stay mum about The Kashmir Files, celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and a few others came out in support of The Kashmir Files.