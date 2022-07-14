Thor: Love And Thunder OTT Release Date And Time In India!

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer Thor: Love And Thunder is currently running in the theatres, and if you are confused whether to watch the film in a theatre or not owing to its mixed reviews, we have good news for you. Thor: Love And Thunder will soon be available on an OTT platform. Yes, you read it right!

Reportedly, the film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in August end or early September.

On a related note, the film minted Rs 64.8 Crore at the Indian box office in first four days. The film has been getting two extreme reactions from netizens. While some are lauding the director Taika Waititi for directing the fourth instalment of Thor so amazingly, others feel that it was a lack-luster.

Commenting on the figures, trade analyst Sumit Kadel told a media agency that the film has seen fifth highest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood film in India.

He said, "From Bollywood, only the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to net Rs 65 Crore in its opening weekend."

He further credited the powerful cast of Thor and the brand value of Marvel Studios for pulling in the crowd.

Apart from Hemsworth and Portman, the film also stars Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson and Chris Pratt in pivotal roles.