Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's Break-Up: One-Sided Relationship Destroyed The Romance Between Them [Inside Deets]

Ever since the rumours of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's break-up started flying around the tinsel town, their fans have been wondering what went wrong between them. Even though Tiger and Disha never made any official announcement about their relationship, their love for each other was pretty visible. From attending Bollywood events together to vacationing together, the duo used to be in the headlines for all the lovey dovey reasons.

Now, a source close to the couple revealed to a leading daily that one-sided relationship killed the romance between Tiger and Disha. Surprised? So are we!

Times Of India quoted a source as saying, "The two have been friends for long but Tiger is too obsessed with his own life and fitness to be invested in a relationship. He was clear from the beginning about it. Disha was hopeful that things would eventually change but that wasn't happening."

The source further added, "One-sided relationships are emotionally draining and that led to an obvious tension between the two. One found the other controlling. Trouble was brewing for a while and they finally outgrew each other. They have parted ways and moved on for good. This is best for the both of them."

Not so long ago, another source reported to TOI that marriage was the reason behind Tiger and Disha's break-up. It was reported that Disha was keen to settle down with Tiger after dating him for more than six years, but the Heropanti actor is in no mood to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

Interestingly, in his recent interview with a leading daily, Tiger's actor-father Jackie Shroff also reacted to the former's break-up rumours and said that he does not get involved in his children's love life. However, he instantly added that Disha shares a warm equation with him and his family.