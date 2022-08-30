Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Shoot For Their First Project Together!

Reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shot for their first project together and if you think, they have collaborated for a movie, let us tell you that you have to wait a little more for that news. According to a media portal, Vicky and Katrina shot for their first advertisement together.

A source close to the couple told India Today, "Vicky and Katrina shot for their first advertisement together. The Bollywood A-lister couple shot for the ad today in Mumbai. Vicky and Katrina's commercial was a close door shoot. And it took place at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai. Both Vicky and Katrina were offered a lot of films together but they didn't pick anything. And this commercial happens to be their first project together."

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021 and since then fans have been hoping to see them together on the silver screen.

With respect to work, Vicky will next be seen in Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has Govinda Naam Mera in his kitty, which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The actor has also Laxman Utekar's untitled project, which marks his first collaboration with Sara Ali Khan.

Katrina on the other hand, will next be seen in Phone Booth alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from it, she has Tiger 3 in her kitty, which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Merry Christmas, which marks her first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi.