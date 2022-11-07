Which Star Kid Is Karthik Aaryan Dating? Click Here For Details

Karthik Aaryan is on a roll this year with back-to-back successes. His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Additionally, he has multiple projects in his kitty that are eagerly awaited by his fans. However, when it comes to his personal and romantic life, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has always been quite secretive. However, rumours have it that Karthik was recently seen getting closer to Rajesh Roshan's granddaughter, Pashmina Roshan.

As per Pinkvilla, Karthik has been having quite long meetings in Pashmina's place and vice versa. Some sources close to the actor even claim that whenever he isn't working, Karthik chooses to spend time in her house. They are keeping their interactions at a down low and make sure that their cars quickly return to their respective residences to avoid media attention.

Not only that, one source even stated that Karthik drove Pashmina to Juhu in his new McLaren in Juhu. They prefer to go to Jio World Drive for late-night chilling and often meet at Cou Cou patisserie.

On the work front, Karthik Aaryan will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar's movie Freddy. In the film, he is essaying the role of a shy dentist with a few secrets in his closet. The movie will also feature Alaya F and its teaser was released on November 7. Aaryan is also shooting for Shehzada which is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramallo. In addition, he will work in Hansal Mehta's Captain India. Also, he is working in Sameer Vidhwans' Satyaprem ki Katha. The film will mark Karthik Aaryan's second collaboration with Kiara Advani after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Pashmina Roshan, on the other hand, is currently working on her Bollywood debut movie Ishq Vishk Rebound.