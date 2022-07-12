Why Did Manisha Koirala Skip The 25-Year Celebration Of Gupt?

On July 4, 2022, Rajiv Rai's Gupt: The Hidden Truth turned 25, and the entire team of the film celebrated its silver jubilee with media, except Manisha Koirala. While it was refreshing to see Bobby Deol and Kajol together at an event, we would be lying if we say that we did not miss Koirala at the event.

While nobody knows the exact reason behind Manisha's absence at the event, TOI reports, "Manisha was shooting very far away from Mumbai. Well, sach yeh hai that this event was supposed to be held on July 2, but that day, Kajol was busy and told Rai that she can't make it. Rai shifted it to July 9 and then Manisha told him that she can't make it. Why Rai could not get a date where both would have been available is a mystery."

A source told the daily, "It was surprising that Rai went ahead with the event without Manisha."

On a related note, from cutting a cake to breaking into a dance inside the theatre, the Gupt team had a blast at the event.

While praising director Rajiv, Bobby told media that he was always a big fan of Rajiv Rai, because the latter has made some awesome movies. The way he casts his magic on the big screen, it is always a pleasure for audience to watch his films.

"We talk about Marvel and all these universes. But Rajiv Rai had his own cinematic universe! I still remember I was in college and the song 'Oye Oye' from Rajiv's film Tridev (1989) had become a rage. When I was approached by Rajiv, I was so excited. His style, his sense of dressing, the way he takes pleasure in making a movie and the way takes the pain in getting every frame of his movie right, it was very different from what I had seen in the early stage of my career. I enjoyed shooting for Gupt more than I enjoyed working on Barsaat (1995), my first film," added Deol.