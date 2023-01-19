Did You Know Athiya Shetty Was Once Linked To Her Co-Star? FIND OUT

Actor
Suniel
Shetty's
daughter
Athiya
Shetty
is
reported
to
get
married
to
Indian
cricketer
KL
Rahul
in
just
a
few
days.
It
has
been
rerouted
that
the
marriage
will
take
place
at
Suniel
Shetty's
Khandala
farmhouse
on
January
23.
The
couple
has
been
dating
each
other
for
a
long
time
now
and
keeps
sharing
adorable
pictures
on
their
social
media
pages.
Meanwhile,
their
wedding
preparations
have
begun
in
full
swing,
though
both
parties
have
remained
tight-lipped
about
it.
However,
did
you
know
that
Athiya
Shetty
was
linked
to
her
first
co-star,
Sooraj
Pancholi,
in
the
past?
Keep
reading
to
learn
more.
ATHIYA
SHETTY
AND
SURAJ
PANCHOLI
DATING
RUMOURS
Star
kids
Athiya
and
Sooraj
Pancholi
made
their
Bollywood
debut
together
in
the
2015
film
Hero.
Nikhil
Advani's
romantic
film
was
backed
by
superstar
Salman
Khan.
The
movie
didn't
do
well
at
the
box-office,
but
whispers
were
afloat
that
the
duo
are
more
than
just
good
friends.
While
the
grapevines
were
abuzz
with
stories
about
Athiya
and
Sooraj
seeing
each
other.
Neither
their
godfather,
Salman
Khan,
nor
the
two
addressed
the
rumors,
which
persisted
to
go
on.
WHEN
SOORAJ
PANCHOLI
OPENED
UP
ABOUT
HIS
RELATIONSHIP
WITH
ATHIYA
SHETTY
However,
after
the
release
of
their
film,
Sooraj
Pancholi
addressed
the
rumours
about
his
and
Athiya's
relationship.
In
an
interview
with
the
Mumbai
Mirror,
when
Suraj
was
asked
about
the
bond
he
shares
with
Athiya,
he
said,
"We
were
never
dating.
In
fact,
a
lot
of
people
wanted
to
know
why
we
were
not.
I
don't
think
we
will
ever
date
because
we
don't
have
those
kind
of
feelings
for
each
other.
But
we
are
good
friends
and
discuss
the
offers
that
we
are
getting."
On
the
other
hand,
Shetty,
while
talking
about
Sooraj,
said
that
he
is
a
good
friend.
"He's
my
best
friend
today.
We
tell
each
other
everything...
but
we
are
not
in
love.
I
am
absolutely
fine
with
him
dating
someone
else.
That's
how
our
relationship
is...
I
would
never
want
to
ruin
it
by
getting
into
anything."
Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 17:37 [IST]