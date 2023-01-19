Did You Know Athiya Shetty Was Once Linked To Her Co-Star? FIND OUT

Did you know that Athiya Shetty was linked to her first co-star in the past? Keep reading to learn more.

Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty is reported to get married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul in just a few days. It has been rerouted that the marriage will take place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23. The couple has been dating each other for a long time now and keeps sharing adorable pictures on their social media pages. Meanwhile, their wedding preparations have begun in full swing, though both parties have remained tight-lipped about it.

However, did you know that Athiya Shetty was linked to her first co-star, Sooraj Pancholi, in the past? Keep reading to learn more.

ATHIYA SHETTY AND SURAJ PANCHOLI DATING RUMOURS

Star kids Athiya and Sooraj Pancholi made their Bollywood debut together in the 2015 film Hero. Nikhil Advani's romantic film was backed by superstar Salman Khan. The movie didn't do well at the box-office, but whispers were afloat that the duo are more than just good friends. While the grapevines were abuzz with stories about Athiya and Sooraj seeing each other. Neither their godfather, Salman Khan, nor the two addressed the rumors, which persisted to go on.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Venue To Guest List; Everything To Know About Suniel Shetty’s Daughter’s D-Day

WHEN SOORAJ PANCHOLI OPENED UP ABOUT HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH ATHIYA SHETTY

However, after the release of their film, Sooraj Pancholi addressed the rumours about his and Athiya's relationship. In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, when Suraj was asked about the bond he shares with Athiya, he said, "We were never dating. In fact, a lot of people wanted to know why we were not. I don't think we will ever date because we don't have those kind of feelings for each other. But we are good friends and discuss the offers that we are getting."

On the other hand, Shetty, while talking about Sooraj, said that he is a good friend. "He's my best friend today. We tell each other everything... but we are not in love. I am absolutely fine with him dating someone else. That's how our relationship is... I would never want to ruin it by getting into anything."

Before Athiya Shetty, 5 Women KL Rahul Dated In The Past