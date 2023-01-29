‘Personal Life Is Discussed...', Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad On People Intruding Into Her Personal Life

Hrithik
Roshan
and
Saba
Azad's
relationship
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
since
last
year.
Ever
since
they
were
spotted
together
stepping
out
of
a
restaurant
hand-in-hand,
curiosity
about
their
love
life
has
caught
fire.
Though
no
confirmation
has
been
made
from
both
parties,
Hrithik
and
Saba
are
often
seen
together
at
public
and
family
events
as
well.
Meanwhile,
it
seems
that
Hrtihik's
ladylove
isn't
very
happy
about
her
personal
life
being
discussed
so
much
on
public
forums.
Expressing
her
resentment
about
people
talking
about
every
moment
of
her
private
life,
Saba
recently
opened
up
about
it
in
an
interview.
Not
delving
much
into
her
relationship
with
Hrithik,
Saba
spoke
about
the
constant
attention
her
relationship
with
Hrithik
is
receiving.
She
told
News18,
"If
one
was
to
go
to
work,
anywhere
else,
to
any
other
field,
you
go
to
work,
you
come
back
home,
nobody
is
discussing
your
personal
life."
"Your
personal
life
is
your
business.
But
I
find
this
is
one
industry
where
it
would
be
discussed.
But
having
said
that,
let's
not
talk
further
about
it," she
added.
From
attending
Hrithik
son's
event
to
going
on
a
family
vacation,
Saba
Azad
is
frequently
seen
at
all
important
events
that
happen
to
Hrithik
Roshan's
life.
On
the
other
hand,
as
per
a
report
in
BollywoodLife,
Hrithik
and
Saba
are
madly
in
love
and
want
to
take
their
relationship
to
the
next
level.
The
report
also
claimed
that
the
couple's
family
had
also
approved
of
their
match.
Hrithik
was
earlier
married
to
Sussanne
Khan
and
has
two
sons,
Hrehaan
Roshan
and
Hridaan
Roshan.
It
is
also
believed
that
both
of
Hrithik's
sons
have
accepted
Saba
as
their
stepmother,
and
the
couple
is
likely
to
get
married
in
2023
in
a
private
wedding
ceremony.
On
the
work
front,
Saba
Azad
will
be
seen
next
in
the
movie
Songs
of
Paradise
alongside
Soni
Razdan.
She
has
also
sung
the
title
song
for
Shahid
Kapoor's
upcoming
series
Farzi,
which
is
titled
Sab
Farzi.
Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 18:23 [IST]