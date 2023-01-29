‘Personal Life Is Discussed...', Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad On People Intruding Into Her Personal Life

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's relationship has been the talk of the town since last year. Ever since they were spotted together stepping out of a restaurant hand-in-hand, curiosity about their love life has caught fire. Though no confirmation has been made from both parties, Hrithik and Saba are often seen together at public and family events as well. Meanwhile, it seems that Hrtihik's ladylove isn't very happy about her personal life being discussed so much on public forums.

Expressing her resentment about people talking about every moment of her private life, Saba recently opened up about it in an interview. Not delving much into her relationship with Hrithik, Saba spoke about the constant attention her relationship with Hrithik is receiving. She told News18, "If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life."

"Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let's not talk further about it," she added.

From attending Hrithik son's event to going on a family vacation, Saba Azad is frequently seen at all important events that happen to Hrithik Roshan's life. On the other hand, as per a report in BollywoodLife, Hrithik and Saba are madly in love and want to take their relationship to the next level. The report also claimed that the couple's family had also approved of their match. Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan and has two sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan. It is also believed that both of Hrithik's sons have accepted Saba as their stepmother, and the couple is likely to get married in 2023 in a private wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Saba Azad will be seen next in the movie Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan. She has also sung the title song for Shahid Kapoor's upcoming series Farzi, which is titled Sab Farzi.