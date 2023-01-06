Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Seems To Be In Love Again! See The Viral Pics

Actor
Imran
Khan
and
his
wife
Avantika
Malik
got
separated
a
long
time
ago,
and
it
seems
like
they
are
not
getting
back
together
again.
For
the
uninitiated,
Imran
and
Avantika
parted
ways
in
2019,
after
which
Imran
almost
disappeared
from
the
world
of
showbiz.
And
now,
Avantika,
who
frequently
shares
glimpses
of
her
life
on
her
IG
handle,
seems
to
have
moved
on
with
her
life.
Her
recent
post
featuring
a
mystery
man
hints
that
Avantika
has
finally
found
the
love
of
her
life.
Raising
speculation
around
her
love
life,
Imran
Khan's
estranged
wife
Avatnika
Malik
shared
photo
dumps
from
the
previous
year,
featuring
some
beautiful
moments
from
her
family
and
her
daughter
Imara's
Christmas
pic,
some
gorgeous
selfies,
and
a
bunch
of
photos
with
a
man
who
probably
might
be
her
love.
Avantika's
photographs
with
a
man
named
Sahib
Singh
Lamba
are
all
over
the
internet.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 19:06 [IST]