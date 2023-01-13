WHAT! Sidharth Malhotra Plans To ‘SPY' on Kiara Advani? Here's Why

Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani's
rumoured
relationship
has
been
making
the
rounds
on
social
media
for
the
past
few
months.
The
couple's
alleged
wedding
has
been
constantly
in
the
limelight,
with
media
reports
claiming
that
they
are
ready
to
tie
the
knot
in
February
this
year.
Though
the
duo
have
never
openly
spoken
about
their
relationship
nor
denied
it,
Kiara
and
Sidharth
have
been
hinting
at
dating
each
other.
Meanwhile,
we
are
not
sure
if
Sidharth
and
Kiara
are
taking
their
relationship
to
the
next
level.
Sid
recently
spilled
the
beans
on
the
bond
he
shares
with
Kiara
Advani.
The
actor,
who
is
currently
busy
promoting
his
upcoming
spy
thriller
Mission
Majnu,
recently
had
an
exclusive
chat
with
media
portal
Pinkvilla.
He
revealed
that
Kiara
is
on
his
speed
dial
list
and
that
he
would
want
to
"spy" on
her.
Read
below
to
know
more
about
what
he
said
about
her
rumoured
girlfriend,
Kiara
Adavni.
SIDHARTH
MALHOTRA
WANTS
TO
'SPY'
ON
KIARA
While
answering
some
fun,
quick
questions
along
the
lines
of
Mission
Majnu,
Sidharth
Malhotra
was
asked
to
reveal
one
reason
why
he
would
choose
to
spy
on
the
list
of
celebrities.
Then,
when
he
was
asked
about
the
one
thing
he
would
focus
on
while
spying
on
Kiara
Advani,
Sid
quipped
and
said,
"I
would
spy
on
how
many
times
she
workout
in
the
month.
It
would
be
named
'Mission'
CrossFit
or
Not
Fit
or
Is
She
Fit?"
Sidharth
Malhotra
And
Kiara
Advani
To
Perform
On
This
Song
At
Their
Wedding
Sangeet;
Guess
The
Song
SIDHARTH
MALHOTRA
ADMITS
THAT
KIARA
ADVANI
IS
ON
HIS
SPEED
DIAL
LIST
Meanwhile,
further
in
the
same
interview,
Sidharth
admitted
that
Kiara
Advani
is
on
his
phone's
speed
dial
list
and
also
explained
why.
"Yes,
I
do.
It
comes
in
handy
to
call
up
your
co-actor.
A
lot
of
other
people
are
also
in
it," the
Shershaah
actor
smiles
as
he
says.
Interestingly,
previously
during
the
promotions
of
Jugjugg
Jeeyo
Varun
Dhawan
had
revealed
that
Sidharth
Malhotra
is
on
Kiara
Advani's
speed
dial
list.
The
actress
too
admitted
that
they
are
special
friends
and
frequently
talk
to
one
another.
SIDHARTH
MALHOTRA
PUTS
AN
END
TO
WEDDING
RUMOURS
The
actor
recently
broke
his
silence
on
the
rumours
of
his
marriage
to
Kiara
Advani.
Speaking
to
GOODTIMES,
Sid
said,
"Kisine
invite
nahi
kiya
mujhe
shaadi
pe.
Public
ne
kiya,
nobody
has
invited
me.
Twice
I've
read
dates
and
all,
I'll
also
check
for
a
moment.
Am
I
getting
married."
The
actor
went
on
to
say
that
it
would
be
preferable
if
"people
didn't
speculate
about
his
personal
life
and
instead
focused
on
my
films."
Amid
Marriage
Rumours,
Kiara
Advani
And
Sidharth
Malhotra
Spotted
partying
Together
In
Dubai,
See
PICS