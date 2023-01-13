WHAT! Sidharth Malhotra Plans To ‘SPY' on Kiara Advani? Here's Why

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's rumoured relationship has been making the rounds on social media for the past few months. The couple's alleged wedding has been constantly in the limelight, with media reports claiming that they are ready to tie the knot in February this year. Though the duo have never openly spoken about their relationship nor denied it, Kiara and Sidharth have been hinting at dating each other.

Meanwhile, we are not sure if Sidharth and Kiara are taking their relationship to the next level. Sid recently spilled the beans on the bond he shares with Kiara Advani. The actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming spy thriller Mission Majnu, recently had an exclusive chat with media portal Pinkvilla. He revealed that Kiara is on his speed dial list and that he would want to "spy" on her. Read below to know more about what he said about her rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Adavni.

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA WANTS TO 'SPY' ON KIARA

While answering some fun, quick questions along the lines of Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra was asked to reveal one reason why he would choose to spy on the list of celebrities. Then, when he was asked about the one thing he would focus on while spying on Kiara Advani, Sid quipped and said, "I would spy on how many times she workout in the month. It would be named 'Mission' CrossFit or Not Fit or Is She Fit?"

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA ADMITS THAT KIARA ADVANI IS ON HIS SPEED DIAL LIST

Meanwhile, further in the same interview, Sidharth admitted that Kiara Advani is on his phone's speed dial list and also explained why. "Yes, I do. It comes in handy to call up your co-actor. A lot of other people are also in it," the Shershaah actor smiles as he says.

Interestingly, previously during the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo Varun Dhawan had revealed that Sidharth Malhotra is on Kiara Advani's speed dial list. The actress too admitted that they are special friends and frequently talk to one another.

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA PUTS AN END TO WEDDING RUMOURS

The actor recently broke his silence on the rumours of his marriage to Kiara Advani. Speaking to GOODTIMES, Sid said, "Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe. Public ne kiya, nobody has invited me. Twice I've read dates and all, I'll also check for a moment. Am I getting married." The actor went on to say that it would be preferable if "people didn't speculate about his personal life and instead focused on my films."

