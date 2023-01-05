Break-Up Article True Hai Kya? This Is How Tara Sutaria REACTED When Paps Asked About Split With Aadar Jain

Actress
Tara
Sutaria's
breakup
news
with
her
longtime
boyfriend
Aadar
Jain
has
been
making
headlines
since
the
past
few
days.
She
recently
made
her
first
public
appearance
since
reports
of
their
breakup
broke
out.
Although
it
was
reported
that
they
both
separated
amicably,
fans
still
want
to
know
what
must
have
happened
between
them.
The
actress
on
Wednesday
evening,
made
her
first
public
appearance
after
the
news
surfaced
online.
She
was
spotted
by
paparazzi
at
Mumbai
airport,
and
it
appears
that
she
is
not
ready
to
address
rumours
about
her
divorce
from
Aadar
Jain.
The
video
shared
online
shows
Tara
greeting
the
paps
and
being
seen
waving
at
them.
While
Tara
Sutaria
was
heading
towards
the
airport
terminal
gate,
A
paparazzo
member
asked
her,
"Tara
Ji
jo
article
aa
raha
hai
aapke
naam
se
woh
true
hai
kya
(Is
the
article
about
you
true)?
Break
up
and
all."