    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Break-Up Article True Hai Kya? This Is How Tara Sutaria REACTED When Paps Asked About Split With Aadar Jain

    By
    |
    Tara Sutaria REACTS To Break-Up Rumours With Aadar Jain

    Actress Tara Sutaria's breakup news with her longtime boyfriend Aadar Jain has been making headlines since the past few days. She recently made her first public appearance since reports of their breakup broke out. Although it was reported that they both separated amicably, fans still want to know what must have happened between them.

    The actress on Wednesday evening, made her first public appearance after the news surfaced online. She was spotted by paparazzi at Mumbai airport, and it appears that she is not ready to address rumours about her divorce from Aadar Jain. The video shared online shows Tara greeting the paps and being seen waving at them.

    While Tara Sutaria was heading towards the airport terminal gate, A paparazzo member asked her, "Tara Ji jo article aa raha hai aapke naam se woh true hai kya (Is the article about you true)? Break up and all."

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

    Comments
    Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 9:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2023
    More TARA SUTARIA Stories
    Read more about: tara sutaria aadar jain
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X