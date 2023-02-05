Throwback: When Kiara Advani First Met Siddharth Malhotra. It Was Not On Shershaah's Sets

Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
are
set
to
get
married
on
February
6
in
Jaisalmer
at
the
Suryagarh
Palace
Hotel.
The
couple
and
guests
have
reached
the
wedding
venue,
while
the
wedding
festivities
have
already
begun
on
Sunday.
As
everyone
waits
for
the
first
glimpses
of
the
newlywed
couple,
let's
take
a
look
back
at
when
Kiara
Advani
spilled
the
beans
about
her
relationship
with
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
ended
up
confirming
that
they
are
dating.
During
Kiara's
appearance
on
Koffee
with
Karan
season
7
along
with
actor
Shahid
Kapoor,
the
actress
acknowledged
that
Sidharth
is
more
than
just
a
friend
to
her.
Further,
Karan
and
Shahid
couldn't
help
but
inquire
about
when
the
couple
plans
to
tie
the
knot.
During
the
season's
eighth
episode,
Kiara
made
a
special
revelation
about
how
she
and
Sidharth
first
met.
She
revealed
that
they
didn't
meet
on
the
set
of
Shershaah
but
rather
at
the
wrap
party
for
her
Netflix
project,
Lust
Stories.
And
get
this
-
Karan
Johar
was
there
too!
KIARA
ADVANI
ABOUT
HER
FIRST
MEETING
WITH
SIDHARTH
MALHOTRA
The
actress
said,
"Sid
and
I
know
each
other
from
before
we
were
cast
in
Shershaah." Karan
chimed
in
and
agreed,
"Yes,
much
before
that,"
and
Kiara
added
with
a
chuckle,
"We
crashed
the
wrap
party
of
Lust
Stories."
Karan
shared
the
story
of
their
first
meeting
and
said,
"We
went
to
a
friend's
house
where
the
cast
of
Lust
Stories
was
having
a
party.
That's
where
you
(Kiara)
and
Sid
first
met,
as
he
showed
up
to
the
party
too."
Shahid
mentioned
that
it's
important
to
remember
your
first
meeting,
and
Kiara
smiled
and
responded,
"Of
course,
I'll
never
forget."
When
asked
about
her
future
wedding
plans
with
Sidharth,
Kiara
said,
"I
do
see
that
in
my
future,
but
I'm
not
going
to
reveal
any
details
on
"Koffee
with
Karan"
today."
Shahid
lightened
the
mood
with
a
joke,
saying
"She's
ready!
Just
15
minutes
ago
she
wasn't
even
acknowledging
the
relationship,
now
she's
almost
admitting
she's
ready
to
tie
the
knot."
SIDHARTH
MALHOTRA
ON
KIARA
ADVANI'S
GOOD
QUALITIES
Sidharth
during
the
promotions
of
his
film
Thank
God
spoke
about
the
qualities
Kiara
poses.
He
had
said,
"Kiara
carries
her
stardom
really
well.
I
think
she
doesn't
really
get
it
into
her
head.
And
she
keeps
this
business
in
a
very
regular
way.
If
you
meet
her
somewhere
outside,
you
won't
feel
the
aura
of
a
star.
Which
is
good.
Keeping
things
normal
and
balanced
is
good."
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 18:13 [IST]