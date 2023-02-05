Throwback: When Kiara Advani First Met Siddharth Malhotra. It Was Not On Shershaah's Sets

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to get married on February 6 in Jaisalmer at the Suryagarh Palace Hotel. The couple and guests have reached the wedding venue, while the wedding festivities have already begun on Sunday. As everyone waits for the first glimpses of the newlywed couple, let's take a look back at when Kiara Advani spilled the beans about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra and ended up confirming that they are dating.

During Kiara's appearance on Koffee with Karan season 7 along with actor Shahid Kapoor, the actress acknowledged that Sidharth is more than just a friend to her. Further, Karan and Shahid couldn't help but inquire about when the couple plans to tie the knot. During the season's eighth episode, Kiara made a special revelation about how she and Sidharth first met. She revealed that they didn't meet on the set of Shershaah but rather at the wrap party for her Netflix project, Lust Stories. And get this - Karan Johar was there too!

KIARA ADVANI ABOUT HER FIRST MEETING WITH SIDHARTH MALHOTRA

The actress said, "Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah." Karan chimed in and agreed, "Yes, much before that," and Kiara added with a chuckle, "We crashed the wrap party of Lust Stories."

Karan shared the story of their first meeting and said, "We went to a friend's house where the cast of Lust Stories was having a party. That's where you (Kiara) and Sid first met, as he showed up to the party too." Shahid mentioned that it's important to remember your first meeting, and Kiara smiled and responded, "Of course, I'll never forget."

When asked about her future wedding plans with Sidharth, Kiara said, "I do see that in my future, but I'm not going to reveal any details on "Koffee with Karan" today." Shahid lightened the mood with a joke, saying "She's ready! Just 15 minutes ago she wasn't even acknowledging the relationship, now she's almost admitting she's ready to tie the knot."

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA ON KIARA ADVANI'S GOOD QUALITIES

Sidharth during the promotions of his film Thank God spoke about the qualities Kiara poses. He had said, "Kiara carries her stardom really well. I think she doesn't really get it into her head. And she keeps this business in a very regular way. If you meet her somewhere outside, you won't feel the aura of a star. Which is good. Keeping things normal and balanced is good."

