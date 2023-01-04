Vijay Varma Blushes As He Gets Teased By Paps While Returning From Goa With Rumoured GF Tamannaah

The
New
Year
came
with
a
surprise
for
all
of
us
after
a
video
of
Darlings
actor
Vijay
Varma
and
Tamannaah
Bhatia
kissing
went
viral
on
the
internet.
Both
actors
are
said
to
be
the
newest
couple
in
tinseltown.
Though
there
is
no
confirmation
about
the
same,
the
news
about
their
alleged
relationship
is
trending
big
time
on
social
media.
Meanwhile,
Vijay
and
Tamannaah
were
spotted
at
the
Mumbai
airport
late
Tuesday
night
as
they
returned
from
Goa
after
celebrating
New
Year's.
The
rumoured
couple
clicked
for
the
first
time
after
the
news
of
their
dating
broke
like
fire
on
the
internet.
Vijay
and
Tamannaah
were
all
smiles
as
they
posed
for
the
paparazzi.
Though
they
didn't
come
in
front
of
the
paparazzi
together,
Tamannaah
was
the
first
to
click,
followed
by
Vijay
a
few
minutes
later.
It
is
evident
that
they
were
coming
from
the
same
place.
Tamannaah
looked
beautiful
as
ever
without
makeup
in
a
black
midi
dress
and
a
shawl.
Vijay
opted
for
a
casual
look:
a
graphic
white
tee
and
jeans
with
a
baseball
cap
and
shades.
The
video
of
both
actors'
airport
appearance
is
all
over
social
media
where
paps
are
seen
saying
"Machayenge
and
joh
nahin
naachta
usko
bhi
nachayenge".
To
which
Vijay
blushes,
wishes
them
on
New
Year
and
walks
towards
his
car.
Watch
here:-
Tamannaah
Bhatia
and
Vijay
Varma
made
headlines
after
they
were
captured
getting
cosy
and
hugging
each
other
at
a
private
New
Year's
bash
in
Goa.
It
is
to
be
noted
that
Filmibeat
was
the
first
to
break
this
news.
Meanwhile,
a
source
has
revealed
to
the
Bombay
Times
that
they
are
indeed
in
love.
"They
seem
to
be
serious
about
each
other,
and
they
might
even
take
the
next
step
soon."
Vijay
Varma
and
Tamannaah
met
on
the
sets
of
Sujo
Gosh's
anthology
Lust
Stories
2,
where
they
are
paired
opposite
each
other.
Varma
was
also
seen
at
Tamannaah's
residence
on
her
birthday,
and
they
also
attended
Diljit
Dosanjh's
music
concert
together.