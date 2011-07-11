Courtesy: IndiaFM

Tuesday, May 30, 2006

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to work with his best pal Goldie Behl once again after Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai. Goldie's next directorial venture will be movie Drona which is a fast-paced thriller with romance and action.

Shrishti Arya, sister of Goldie Behl confirms that China is one of the places where they are planning to shoot. While cinematographer Sameer Arya will shoot the film. Shrishti Arya informed that Drona is a working title and they are yet to zero in on final title. There will be two actresses with Abhishek Bachchan in the film. Behl refused to reveal any more details about the movie.

Shrishti informed that the film will be made under the banner of Rose Movies, the same banner which produced their last movie Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai.

