 »   »   » David Dhawan to take on serious film

Courtesy: IndiaFM

Monday, July 31, 2006

The moment you hear the name David Dhawan, the only thing that comes to your mind are crazy comedy films. But surprisingly, Dhawan has said that he has planned to make a film which will be non-comic. It is a story by Renzil D'silva, the co writer of Rang De Basanti. David Dhawan just loved the subject and decided to do the film the moment he heard the script. The film will be produced by UTV which will go on floors in November.

Besides this, he will also be remaking Amar Akbar Anthony starring Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan which will be shot next year. But currently, David Dhawan is busy shooting Partner starring Govinda and Salman Khan.

