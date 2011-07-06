 »   »   » 'John Abraham clothing' launched in Mumbai

Courtesy: IndiaFM

Wednesday, April 26, 2006

The hunky John Abraham hasn't let his spirits dampen post his bike accident. On Monday, he launched 'John Abraham clothing,' his signature collection of jeans in Mumbai. At the launch, the actor joked, "I have lent myself to you!'

The clothes from this signature line will be designed by the actor himself. They are expected to be available in stores by Fall, 2006. Internationally, many celebrities have clothing brands named after them. However, John is the first Indian actor to have a clothing brand after his name. That's another score for John!

