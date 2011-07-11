 »   »   » Karan Johar eyes August

By: Taran Adarsh, IndiaFM

Monday, March 27, 2006

A Karan Johar film is special. And if the film stars the country's biggest names [Big B, SRK, Abhishek, Preity, Rani, Arjun], it makes it all the more special. But come August and the world will be able to watch the new Karan Johar film, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, unfold on screen.

While Karan is giving finishing touches to the magnum opus, the country's Numero Uno director is also keen that the film makes it in August this year. "I am vacillating whether to release the film on August 4 or 11 because there are a series of holidays in the forthcoming days and the movie-going business will be at an all-time high. There's Raksha Bandhan on August 9, Independence Day on August 15 and Janmashthami on August 16," Karan informs me, "But I've not zeroed on any date yet."

Meanwhile, there's tremendous curiosity about Big B's pending portions that remain to be filmed. After his unfortunate illness, the schedule of Big B's various films went topsy-turvy. "His work in K.A.N.K. is complete," Karan puts an end to all rumors, "There's just one song that remains to be filmed and it involves the entire cast. I'll film the song in July and add to the final version thereafter."

With Karan in the director's seat and an enviable star cast on the other hand, it's a foregone conclusion that Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna will take an earth-shattering opening.

