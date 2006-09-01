By: Taran Adarsh, IndiaFM

Friday, September 01, 2006

The deadlock has ended!

A settlement between Vidhu Vinod Chopra and the multiplexes was arrived at early this morning [Friday, 1.30 a.m.]. Most multiplexes will now be screening the film. "Both the parties have arrived at a mutually acceptable module," Neeraj of Inox tells me. A spokesperson from Cinemax Versova also sounded elated. "Word has spread already and we expect the crowd to come in big numbers by evening itself," he states.

Most multiplexes commenced screening Lage Raho Munnabhai from Friday noon onwards.

