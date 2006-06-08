Subscribe to Filmibeat
By: Taran Adarsh, IndiaFM
Thursday, June 08, 2006
The clash of the two cousins -- Ravi Chopra [Baabul] and Aditya Chopra [Dhoom 2] -- has been averted. Both Baabul and Dhoom 2 were slated for release on October 20. But Ravi, the elder brother, has decided to opt out of the race. "There're already two biggies [Dhoom 2, Don] in the fray on October 20. There's no point cutting into each other's pie. Hence, I've decided to schedule Baabul after Diwali," Ravi Chopra informs me.
The release date of a few more significant films has undergone a change...
- Three debutante directors will clash on July 21 now: Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota... What If? [Naseeruddin Shah], The Killer [Hasnain-Raksha] and Ahista Ahista [Shivam Nair].
- Naksha, which was slated for July release initially, will now lock horns with Jaanemann on August 25.
- Meanwhile, Munnabhai 2nd Innings, which was slated for August 25 release, might be shifted ahead by one week.
- Sooraj R. Barjatya has finally decided on the release date of Vivah. "It's November 10," Rajat Barjatya confirms.
Veer Zaara Sequel by Yash Chopra
Sudhir Mishra makes debut!!!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, subscribe to Filmibeat.
Story first published: Thursday, June 8, 2006, 13:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2006