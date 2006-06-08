By: Taran Adarsh, IndiaFM

The clash of the two cousins -- Ravi Chopra [Baabul] and Aditya Chopra [Dhoom 2] -- has been averted. Both Baabul and Dhoom 2 were slated for release on October 20. But Ravi, the elder brother, has decided to opt out of the race. "There're already two biggies [Dhoom 2, Don] in the fray on October 20. There's no point cutting into each other's pie. Hence, I've decided to schedule Baabul after Diwali," Ravi Chopra informs me.

The release date of a few more significant films has undergone a change...

Three debutante directors will clash on July 21 now: Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota ... What If? [Naseeruddin Shah], The Killer [Hasnain-Raksha] and Ahista Ahista [Shivam Nair].

... What If? [Naseeruddin Shah], [Hasnain-Raksha] and [Shivam Nair]. Naksha , which was slated for July release initially, will now lock horns with Jaanemann on August 25.

, which was slated for July release initially, will now lock horns with Jaanemann on August 25. Meanwhile, Munnabhai 2nd Innings , which was slated for August 25 release, might be shifted ahead by one week.

, which was slated for August 25 release, might be shifted ahead by one week. Sooraj R. Barjatya has finally decided on the release date of Vivah. "It's November 10," Rajat Barjatya confirms.

