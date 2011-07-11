 »   »   » Shahid under SIIB scanner for car import

Courtesy: IndiaFM

Friday, June 30, 2006

After Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and a hoard of other actors, it is now Shahid Kapur who has come under the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) scanner for the import of his Toyota Land Cruiser. According the sources, Shahid is being questioned for allegedly violating transfer of residence (TR) rules. Shahid had reportedly entered into a lease-hire agreement, which man celebs do to skip the TR norms. SIIB got information of the car earlier this year and it is said that he is yet to pay a sum of Rs. 4 lakh.

Reportedly, Shahid had got the car from a Mumbai resident, Deep Jaitley, the actual importer of the vehicle. The TR rules prohibit the sale of a foreign car for two years after its import. The SIIB picked up Shahid's car earlier this year.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,