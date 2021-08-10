Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif Return To Jagga Jasoos Sets!

Despite
suffering
from
a
breakup,
both
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Katrina
Kaif
have
resumed
their
shoot
for
the
upcoming
movie,
Jagga
Jasoos.
The
ex-lovers,
RanKat,
have
decided
to
finish
off
the
remaining
scenes
of
the
movie
as
quickly
as
possible,
and
part
ways
for
good.
It's
good
to
see
that
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Katrina
Kaif,
have
kept
aside
their
personal
matters
and
are
giving
their
best
to
their
professional
side
of
things.
Director
Anurag
Basu,
wanted
a
few
scenes
to
be
reshot,
as
the
quality
of
the
picturization
was
very
bad.
Its
come
to
light
that
Ranbir
Kapoor
&
Katrina
Kaif,
have
accepted
to
re-shoot
a
few
scenes
for
Jagga
Jasoos.
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Katrina
Kaif,
would
soon
fly
to
Morocco
and
complete
the
pending
scenes
of
their
upcoming
film,
Jagga
Jasoos.
Anurag
Basu
directorial
Jagga
Jasoos,
starring
Ranbir
Kapoor
&
Katrina
Kaif
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theatres
in
June,
2016.