Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif Return To Jagga Jasoos Sets!

Despite suffering from a breakup, both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have resumed their shoot for the upcoming movie, Jagga Jasoos.

The ex-lovers, RanKat, have decided to finish off the remaining scenes of the movie as quickly as possible, and part ways for good.

It's good to see that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, have kept aside their personal matters and are giving their best to their professional side of things.

Director Anurag Basu, wanted a few scenes to be reshot, as the quality of the picturization was very bad. Its come to light that Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif, have accepted to re-shoot a few scenes for Jagga Jasoos.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, would soon fly to Morocco and complete the pending scenes of their upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos.

Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif is all set to hit the theatres in June, 2016.

