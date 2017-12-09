 »   »   » Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Wedding: 10 Things You Need To Know

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Wedding: 10 Things You Need To Know

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma Wedding: 10 things you should know | FilmiBeat

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding is creating a lot of buzz and people are digging to know more about what's happening. While some are actual facts, the others are meme rumours and its difficult to separate them as no official confirmation has been sent out by the couple.

We have collated 10 things about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding so you can where things stand as of now! Check them out below...

Make Up & Photography

Make Up & Photography

Reports state that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have already booked make-up artists and wedding photographers and flew them to Italy as well.

Person Reasons

Person Reasons

Virat Kohli opted out of the ongoing India Vs Sri Lanka test series and ODI matches by filing "personal reasons".

Massive Bags

Massive Bags

Anushka Sharma's family members carried massive bags at the airport and avoided talking to the media. If it was a just family holiday, why carry so many bags?

Can't Escape The Media

Can't Escape The Media

Virat Kohli boarded a 2:45 AM flight at the Delhi airport and wore a jacket and covered his face with a hood while trying to be unnoticeable to everyone.

Wedding Dress Designer

Wedding Dress Designer

Celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was spotted outside Anushka Sharma's house and it speculated that he might design her wedding dress, reported India Today.

Wedding Invitation

Wedding Invitation

Not many people have been invited to the wedding and from the cricketing world, only Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh have been invited. Will they make it to the wedding is yet to be seen.

Family Pandit

Family Pandit

Anushka Sharma's family pandit, Maharaj Anant Baba of Anant Dham Atmabodh Ashram in Haridwar, flew to Italy alog with the Sharma family. He had performed a pooja with Anushka and Virat in Haridwar in 2016.

Marriage Registration

Marriage Registration

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to get their marriage registered in Bandra, Mumbai on January 12, 2018. Anushka has already carried the marriage registration papers with her.

Between A Crucial Match

Between A Crucial Match

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma applied leave despite having a crucial semi-final match between his team Delhi Vs Chennai. The U-23 match was held on Friday and no coach would take leave during a semi-final match. Is it because of Virat's wedding, folks?

Wedding Date?

Wedding Date?

Rumours state that the wedding is to be held on December 12, 2017 in Milan and other reports state that the wedding is on December 18, 2017.

Anushka Sharma
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat