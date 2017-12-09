 »   »   » Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Wedding: 10 Things You Need To Know

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding is creating a lot of buzz and people are digging to know more about what's happening. While some are actual facts, the others are meme rumours and its difficult to separate them as no official confirmation has been sent out by the couple.
We have collated 10 things about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding so you can where things stand as of now! Check them out below...
Make Up & Photography
Reports state that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have already booked make-up artists and wedding photographers and flew them to Italy as well.
Person Reasons
Virat Kohli opted out of the ongoing India Vs Sri Lanka test series and ODI matches by filing "personal reasons".
Massive Bags
Anushka Sharma's family members carried massive bags at the airport and avoided talking to the media. If it was a just family holiday, why carry so many bags?
Can't Escape The Media
Virat Kohli boarded a 2:45 AM flight at the Delhi airport and wore a jacket and covered his face with a hood while trying to be unnoticeable to everyone.
Wedding Dress Designer
Celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was spotted outside Anushka Sharma's house and it speculated that he might design her wedding dress, reported India Today.
Wedding Invitation
Not many people have been invited to the wedding and from the cricketing world, only Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh have been invited. Will they make it to the wedding is yet to be seen.
Family Pandit
Anushka Sharma's family pandit, Maharaj Anant Baba of Anant Dham Atmabodh Ashram in Haridwar, flew to Italy alog with the Sharma family. He had performed a pooja with Anushka and Virat in Haridwar in 2016.
Marriage Registration
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to get their marriage registered in Bandra, Mumbai on January 12, 2018. Anushka has already carried the marriage registration papers with her.
Between A Crucial Match
Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma applied leave despite having a crucial semi-final match between his team Delhi Vs Chennai. The U-23 match was held on Friday and no coach would take leave during a semi-final match. Is it because of Virat's wedding, folks?