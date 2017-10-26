 »   »   » Pictures! Superstar Rajinikanth Heads To Dubai For 2.0 Audio Launch!

Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Shankar and A.R Rahman are currently at the Burj Park in Dubai for the audio launch of 2.0. We have several pictures of the starcast enjoying their time in Dubai and Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson took a helicopter ride as well.
Akshay Kumar revealed that 2.0's audio launch would be, "it's going to be nothing less than EPIC!" Check out the pictures below...
Superstar Rajinikanth
Superstar Rajinikanth clicked at the Chennai airport last night.
Dubai Bound
Rajinikanth was headed to Dubai for the audio launch of 2.0.
Helicopter Ride
Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson took a helicopter ride in Dubai as well.
Sky View
They viewed the city from the sky! So awesome, right?
Amy Jackson
Amy Jackson is seen boarding the helicopter with a huge smile on her face.
Cricket Stadium
Even India Vs New Zealand ODI series has been hooked to 2.0.
Dubai Arrival
Rajinikanth received a grand welcome at the Dubai airport.
Special Treatment
The whole crew were treated really well by the airport and Government officials.
Akshay Kumar
Even Akshay Kumar took a helicoper ride in Dubai along with A.R Rahman.
Getting Ready
The starcast of 2.0 getting ready for the audio launch at Burj Park.
Burj Park
The press conference is underway at the Burj Park.
Grand Release
People are eagerly waiting for the release of 2.0 and it's all set to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018.
Story first published: Thursday, October 26, 2017, 13:41 [IST]
