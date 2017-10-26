 »   »   » Pictures! Superstar Rajinikanth Heads To Dubai For 2.0 Audio Launch!

Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Shankar and A.R Rahman are currently at the Burj Park in Dubai for the audio launch of 2.0. We have several pictures of the starcast enjoying their time in Dubai and Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson took a helicopter ride as well.

Akshay Kumar revealed that 2.0's audio launch would be, "it's going to be nothing less than EPIC!" Check out the pictures below...

