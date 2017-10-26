 »   »   » Pictures! Superstar Rajinikanth Heads To Dubai For 2.0 Audio Launch!

Pictures! Superstar Rajinikanth Heads To Dubai For 2.0 Audio Launch!

Posted By:
Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Shankar and A.R Rahman are currently at the Burj Park in Dubai for the audio launch of 2.0. We have several pictures of the starcast enjoying their time in Dubai and Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson took a helicopter ride as well.

Akshay Kumar revealed that 2.0's audio launch would be, "it's going to be nothing less than EPIC!" Check out the pictures below...

Superstar Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth clicked at the Chennai airport last night.

Dubai Bound

Rajinikanth was headed to Dubai for the audio launch of 2.0.

Helicopter Ride

Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson took a helicopter ride in Dubai as well.

Sky View

They viewed the city from the sky! So awesome, right?

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson is seen boarding the helicopter with a huge smile on her face.

Cricket Stadium

Even India Vs New Zealand ODI series has been hooked to 2.0.

Dubai Arrival

Rajinikanth received a grand welcome at the Dubai airport.

Special Treatment

The whole crew were treated really well by the airport and Government officials.

Akshay Kumar

Even Akshay Kumar took a helicoper ride in Dubai along with A.R Rahman.

Getting Ready

The starcast of 2.0 getting ready for the audio launch at Burj Park.

Burj Park

The press conference is underway at the Burj Park.

Grand Release

People are eagerly waiting for the release of 2.0 and it's all set to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018.

Story first published: Thursday, October 26, 2017, 13:41 [IST]
