 »   »   » 2.0 Poster! Rajinikanth & Amy Jackson Lock Eyes! Are They Enemies Or Romancing?

The latest poster of Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is out and the superstar locks eyes with Amy Jackson and fans are wondering if it's a romantic look or a look of enmity as director Shankar has left the audiences guessing.

The poster looks totally robotic and perfectly blends with the movies' image. View the new poster of 2.0 below...

The audio launch of 2.0 was held in Dubai last week and the event was an extravaganza and even music meastro A.R. Rahman performed a concert and enthralled the audiences. Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson went on a helicopter ride across Dubai and the entire crew received a red carpet welcome as soon as they landed.

2.0 starring superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2018 and is directed by none other than Shankar.

