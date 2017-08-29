 »   »   » 400 Men Cut Off Their Testicles After Ram Rahim Singh Persuaded Them To Get 'Closer To God'!

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh persuaded 400 men to cut off their testicles and convinced them it's the only way to be purified and get closer to God. The gullible men fell for his trap and ended up being mass castrated. A follower, Hansraj Chauhan, revealed the horrors he faced after drinking a glass of Pepsi and fell unconscious only to wake up the next day to see his testicles wrapped in bandages.
Read the shocking, bizarre and horrifying tale revealed by Hansraj Chauhan who lost his testicles in the year 2000 after being castrated by the orders of his own 'Guruji'.
Hansraj Chauhan
"I was among other men who were surgically castrated at the behest of Baba. The surgeons, all under the spell of Baba, cut open my scrota and removed the testes."
Surgically Castrated
"Since then I have undergone severe hormonal changes that resulted in the loss of facial hair and gynecomastia," Hansraj Chauhan told The Quint.
Medical Report
Chauhan's medical report states, ""His scrotal sacs were found to be empty, no testes present and that linear scars horizontally placed, measuring approximately 1 inch on both sides of the scrotal sac."
Seeking Justice
Angered and upset, Hansraj Chauhan moved to the Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek justice in 2014.
Sad & Shocking
Further enquiry revealed that Ram Rahim did not want his women devotees to have sexual relations with his men devotees and ended up castrating them.
Exposing MSG
A furious Hansraj Chauhan said, "Baba would himself indulge in debauchery. We knew about it, but we could do nothing. We did not have the courage to question or expose him."
Hansraj Chauhan Quoted
"All the young men and women would be brainwashed with the aid of strange substances and sermons. We would gradually lose the power of rational thinking. We would experience a kind of mind paralysis that would make us incapable of taking right decisions."
High Court Statement
The High Court in it's statement said, "There is definite averment that castration was at the instance of the 5th respondent (Gurmeet Ram Rahim) and he had undergone mutilation of the testicles on a practice of deception and promise by the 5th respondent that such an act would pave (the) way for realisation of God."
Statement From High Court
"The medical examination conducted through (the court) on express orders have filed that the petitioner has no testicles and he may have been castrated by surgery," the high court said.