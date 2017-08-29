 »   »   » 400 Men Cut Off Their Testicles After Ram Rahim Singh Persuaded Them To Get 'Closer To God'!

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh persuaded 400 men to cut off their testicles and convinced them it's the only way to be purified and get closer to God. The gullible men fell for his trap and ended up being mass castrated. A follower, Hansraj Chauhan, revealed the horrors he faced after drinking a glass of Pepsi and fell unconscious only to wake up the next day to see his testicles wrapped in bandages.

Read the shocking, bizarre and horrifying tale revealed by Hansraj Chauhan who lost his testicles in the year 2000 after being castrated by the orders of his own 'Guruji'.

