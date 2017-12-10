 »   »   » 5 Films Anushka Sharma Rejected & We Thank Her For That!

5 Films Anushka Sharma Rejected & We Thank Her For That!

Anushka Sharma delivered superhit films all throughout her career and starred alongside all the 3 Khans of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi), Aamir Khan (PK) and Salman Khan (Sultan).

She received many movie offers and she's smart in selecting the right ones. Here's 5 movies that Anushka Sharma rejected and we wholeheartedly thank her for that.

Baar Baar Dekho

The worst film of 2016 was first offered to Anushka Sharma by film-maker Nitya Mehra. Thankfully, Anushka Sharma was wise enough to reject this film and it went down to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. The audience really cursed this movie and ended up being a flop despite Kaala Chasma topping the charts!

Tamasha

Imtiaz Ali first offered Tamasha to Anushka Sharma and she saw the story in foresight and realised that her role is not meaty enough and gave it a pass. It then went to Deepika Padukone and the film flopped anyway. Smart move, Anushka!

Ki & Ka

Film-maker Balki's first choice for Ki & Ka was Anushka Sharma as he assumed that a top actress like Kareena Kapoor will never accept this movie. But as fate goes, Anushka rejected it and Kareena accepted it.

2 States

The film-makers of 2 States first offered the role to Anushka Sharma and she rejected the film as she didn't find it interesting enough. It then went to Alia Bhatt and she grabbed it with both hands and it went on to be a box office hit.

3 idiots

Well, technically Anushka Sharma was not approached for the film, but she auditioned for the role of lead actress. Rajkumar Hirani, later realised that he needs an experienced and matured actress to fill in the shoes and chose Kareena Kapoor and the rest is history.

Right choice

What do you think, folks! Anushka Sharma surely made the right choice here by dropping these movies, right?

