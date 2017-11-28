 »   »   » A DOTING DAD! Shahid Kapoor Talks About His Baby Misha & His Words Will Make You Emotional

A DOTING DAD! Shahid Kapoor Talks About His Baby Misha & His Words Will Make You Emotional

Posted By:
Shahid Kapoor is not just on a professional high these days but even his personal life is going great guns. The actor who tied the knot with Mira Rajput two years back is a doting father to Misha.

In a recent interview with a leading fashion magazine, the 'Padmavati' actor opened up about fatherhood, parenting and marriage. Read on to know what he had to say...

The Two Most Important People In His Life

The Two Most Important People In His Life

Shahid was quoted as saying, "The way marriage and parenthood have changed me can fill a book. Today, the two most important and relevant people in my life are both female."

Being A Dad

Being A Dad

"I have gained a lot of respect for women, not that I didn't have it earlier. I was raised largely by a single mother (Neelima Azeem). Marriage and parenthood are enriching. I remember chatting with Farhan (Akhtar) when Mira was pregnant. I asked him what it was like to have kids. He smiled and said, ‘You will only know when you get there.' I can totally understand why he said that, it's very difficult to explain the feeling.

Life Changes For The Good!

Life Changes For The Good!

He said, "It's a huge change, because you're not your own priority anymore. You don't think of yourself first. As an actor you are so self-absorbed, everything is ‘my' this or ‘my' that. Suddenly that feeling disappears, and it feels so liberating. I'm an extremely emotional dad."

Daddy Dearest

Daddy Dearest

Shahid added, "I can't control my emotions when it comes to Misha, my daughter, and I know that's going to be a problem in the coming years because I'm not going to be able to be very logical or practical about her."

His Top Priorities

His Top Priorities

He was earlier quoted as saying, "Mira and Misha are my entire world. I'm extremely close to them and they are my top priorities. My life right now is about being a good husband and a father. I want to spend the maximum amount of time and focus on them."

On The Work Front

On The Work Front

The actor is awaiting for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati' which has him sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He will soon kick-start the shooting of Shree Narayan Singh's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.

Read more about: shahid kapoor, padmavati
Story first published: Tuesday, November 28, 2017, 10:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 28, 2017
