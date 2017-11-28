 »   »   » A DOTING DAD! Shahid Kapoor Talks About His Baby Misha & His Words Will Make You Emotional

Shahid Kapoor is not just on a professional high these days but even his personal life is going great guns. The actor who tied the knot with Mira Rajput two years back is a doting father to Misha.
In a recent interview with a leading fashion magazine, the 'Padmavati' actor opened up about fatherhood, parenting and marriage. Read on to know what he had to say...
The Two Most Important People In His Life
Shahid was quoted as saying, "The way marriage and parenthood have changed me can fill a book. Today, the two most important and relevant people in my life are both female."
Being A Dad
"I have gained a lot of respect for women, not that I didn't have it earlier. I was raised largely by a single mother (Neelima Azeem). Marriage and parenthood are enriching. I remember chatting with Farhan (Akhtar) when Mira was pregnant. I asked him what it was like to have kids. He smiled and said, ‘You will only know when you get there.' I can totally understand why he said that, it's very difficult to explain the feeling.
Life Changes For The Good!
He said, "It's a huge change, because you're not your own priority anymore. You don't think of yourself first. As an actor you are so self-absorbed, everything is ‘my' this or ‘my' that. Suddenly that feeling disappears, and it feels so liberating. I'm an extremely emotional dad."
Daddy Dearest
Shahid added, "I can't control my emotions when it comes to Misha, my daughter, and I know that's going to be a problem in the coming years because I'm not going to be able to be very logical or practical about her."
His Top Priorities
He was earlier quoted as saying, "Mira and Misha are my entire world. I'm extremely close to them and they are my top priorities. My life right now is about being a good husband and a father. I want to spend the maximum amount of time and focus on them."