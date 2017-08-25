 »   »   » A Gentleman Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez' romantic thriller A Gentleman has hit the screens today (25th Aug).

The movie has been directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Sidharth is playing a double role in the film and Jackie will be seen in a full glam avatar. But before booking tickets for this one, read our live review to know whether A Gentleman is worth your time or not.



Pooja solanki‏ @Iampoojaaa #AGentleman didnt have a single moment where i was bored! and the action was dope with some peppy songs! :) @Asli_Jacqueline @S1dharthM

A Gentleman Movie Review: Jacqueline Fernandez - Sidharth Malhotra in DIFFERENT avtaar | FilmiBeat Ismatullah Hasanyaar‏ @Ismatullahh Saw #AGentleman in UAE, great movie full of entertainment & action, you will regret if you miss it, so go 4 it 👍🏻@S1dharthM @Asli_Jacqueline

SHAH RUKH FAN‏ @SHAHRUKHFAN14 Watched #AGentleman Movie. this Movie Gonna Best Movie Of The Year 2017. Action,Romance,Comedy all are perfect.

Brutally honest‏ @TruthOnlyyyy #AGentleman interval..

@S1dharthM Boy You're Here To stay..you've improved your acting so much..Your performance as Rishi is awesome so far.



Goku‏ @GokuTheSayan Saw #AGentleman Movie Today In Dubai Full on paisa vasool movie with Awesome action scene great job done by @S1dharthM and @SunielVShetty

Aimon 🕷‏ @SRKs_Spiderman #AGentleman one word review "OUTSTANDING" ! Awesome action + fully Entertaining. Movie NOT to be missed! @S1dharthM @Asli_Jacqueline both 💯!

Muneera Akthar |‏ @MuneeraAkthar Finally !! Saw #AGentleman 😍

Such an amazing thriller packed movie! Graphics,storyline,action scenes n everything👌🏻

Loved it♥️ @S1dharthM ❣️

Shiva Satyam‏ @AsliShiva Interval ...#AGentleman. Worst Film of 2017 so far.

Samᴬᴳᵉⁿᵗˡᵉᵐᵃⁿ⁻ᴬᵘᵍ²⁵‏ @sammyrocky10 Its interval and tbh not even a single dull moment till now f*ck the haters .. Full on action and entertainment , great bg 😍😍❤ #AGentleman

On A Related Note: Not A Sequel To Bang Bang A Gentleman is not a sequel of Bang Bang, in an interview to a leading daily Raj and DK said, "Fox approached us and they asked us if we were interested in making a sequel to Bang Bang.‘'



They added, ''That's how the news got out after the conversation started. We then proposed another script, which was more of an action-comedy. When they read the script, they said, 'Let's do it,' and that's when things switched gears.''



