 »   »   » A Gentleman Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez' romantic thriller A Gentleman has hit the screens today (25th Aug).
The movie has been directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Sidharth is playing a double role in the film and Jackie will be seen in a full glam avatar. But before booking tickets for this one, read our live review to know whether A Gentleman is worth your time or not.
Pooja solanki @Iampoojaaa
#AGentleman didnt have a single moment where i was bored! and the action was dope with some peppy songs! :) @Asli_Jacqueline @S1dharthM
Ismatullah Hasanyaar @Ismatullahh
Saw #AGentleman in UAE, great movie full of entertainment & action, you will regret if you miss it, so go 4 it 👍🏻@S1dharthM @Asli_Jacqueline
SHAH RUKH FAN @SHAHRUKHFAN14
Watched #AGentleman Movie. this Movie Gonna Best Movie Of The Year 2017. Action,Romance,Comedy all are perfect.
Brutally honest @TruthOnlyyyy
#AGentleman interval..
@S1dharthM Boy You're Here To stay..you've improved your acting so much..Your performance as Rishi is awesome so far.
Goku @GokuTheSayan
Saw #AGentleman Movie Today In Dubai Full on paisa vasool movie with Awesome action scene great job done by @S1dharthM and @SunielVShetty
Aimon 🕷 @SRKs_Spiderman
#AGentleman one word review "OUTSTANDING" ! Awesome action + fully Entertaining. Movie NOT to be missed! @S1dharthM @Asli_Jacqueline both 💯!
Muneera Akthar | @MuneeraAkthar
Finally !! Saw #AGentleman 😍
Such an amazing thriller packed movie! Graphics,storyline,action scenes n everything👌🏻
Loved it♥️ @S1dharthM ❣️
Samᴬᴳᵉⁿᵗˡᵉᵐᵃⁿ⁻ᴬᵘᵍ²⁵ @sammyrocky10
Its interval and tbh not even a single dull moment till now f*ck the haters .. Full on action and entertainment , great bg 😍😍❤ #AGentleman
They added, ''That's how the news got out after the conversation started. We then proposed another script, which was more of an action-comedy. When they read the script, they said, 'Let's do it,' and that's when things switched gears.''
