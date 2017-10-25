 »   »   » Arrogant Or Humble? A Guy's Encounter With Aryan Khan Reveals The Real Side Of Shahrukh Khan's Son!

We all know how humble & cool-minded person Superstar Shahrukh Khan is. But, what about Aryan Khan? Is he like his dad, when it comes to being humble?

A couple of days ago, a guy had an encounter with Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, while he lost his way, coming out of a building. This person took to his social media account, to reveal how humble Aryan is, just like his dad!

An Instagram user named Aman Singh shared this picture and wrote, "Life is crazy ! I really want to share this incident happen today ! So I was coming out of my friends house party. Me and my friend lost the way out of the building. I see #aryankhan #sharhukhan son."

He further wrote, "I asked him Bro can you tell me how to get out of this building. He asked me do you speak Hindi ? I said yes - he started talking to me in Hindi and asked me to follow him ! And shown me the exit. So down to earth person respect to you man."

Isn't it nice to know this sweet side of Aryan Khan?

Shahrukh Khan
Read more about: shahrukh khan, aryan khan
Story first published: Wednesday, October 25, 2017, 13:27 [IST]
