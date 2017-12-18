 »   »   » A TRUE SUPERSTAR! Shahrukh Khan Has A Heart Of Gold, Here's The Proof!

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan recently helped boxing legend from Punjab Kaur Singh (69), Rs 5 lakhs, who has been struggling to pay his medical bills.

The actor was moved by a report which stated that the 1982 Asian Games gold medalist was finding it difficult to pay Rs 2 lakh incurred for treating his cardiac condition.

The money was given through Shah Rukh's Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR's) team.

In a recent statement, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Sports persons bring pride to a country and it is our duty to look after them as a society. After reading about Kaur Singh, we as a sporting unit, felt the need to stand by our fellow sportsman and urge everyone else to do the same in their own way. We wish Kaur Singh a speedy recovery and a healthy life".

KKR wired the funds to Singh's account in Khanal Khurd in Sangrur.

Shahrukh said he was not only passionate about cricket, but took interest in other sports as well. "We, at Knight Riders, are extremely passionate about sports, which is not necessarily limited to cricket," he added.

On Friday, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) too chipped in with Rs 1 lakh help towards Kaur Singh's cause.

Kaur Singh, who lives in a small house in Khanal Khurd, has been overwhelmed by the response. "After receiving such huge support from all over the country, I feel as if I am reliving the glory of the past. I thank everyone who came out and extended help," he said.

The former national champion is the only Indian to enter the ring against boxing legend Muhammad Ali in an exhibition match.

He has already received the Rs 2 lakh cheque that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh promised him on Wednesday. Sangrur deputy commissioner visited Singh and handed him the cheque.

The boxer is suffering from a serious cardiac problem and spends Rs 8,000 per month on medicines. He was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday morning.