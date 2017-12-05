 »   »   » A 'WELL-BEHAVED' Shashi Kapoor Was Different From Raj Kapoor & Shammi Kapoor, Writes Shobhaa De

Shashi Kapoor Funeral; Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbeer Kapoor | FilmiBeat

Ever since the news of Shashi Kapoor's demise is out, Bollywood celebs have been flooding social media paying tribute to the actor. A few hours ago, Amitabh Bachchan wrote an emotional tribute to the veteran actor.

We also came across Shobhaa De's column for Mid-day, in which she named Shashi Kapoor the 'well behaved'.

She writes, "Shashi was the 'well-behaved' Kapoor. More a 'sahib' than a flamboyant movie star. Unlike the wild and wonderful Shammi Kapoor, or the passionate Raj Kapoor, Shashi's refinement and sophistication marked him out from the rest of his rambunctious family."

"Whether these were innate qualities, or acquired after his marriage to Jennifer, they remained with him till the very end. Shashi Kapoor leaves his fans with wonderful memories of a life well lived, and a career that inspired."

"As for me, the crush can never die! I remained an ardent fan. Farewell, dear Shashi Kapoor. Smile your lop-sided smile for the angels - and break their hearts!"

She further wrote, "He acted in over 175 films, and was trusted implicitly by the film industry, to deliver what was expected of him, regardless of the mediocre content he was stuck with."

"I don't know of a single person who had a bad word for Shashi Kapoor. His superbly timed delivery of that iconic line, "Mere paas maa hai" in Deewar, ensured his permanent place in the star-studded Bollywood pantheon of greats."