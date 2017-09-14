 »   »   » Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan To Have A Massive Sword Fighting Scene In Thugs Of Hindostan!

Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan To Have A Massive Sword Fighting Scene In Thugs Of Hindostan!

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are currently shooting for their upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan and reports are doing the rounds that the duo will have a massive sword fighting scene which has never been seen before in Bollywood. The sword fighting scene will be one of the iconic scenes in the movie and both Aamir and Amitabh are preparing themselves for it.

"The action sequence being filmed in Mumbai is elaborate. Both, Bachchan and Aamir, are currently preparing for the tough task with the action-director, as both are famous for doing their own stunts. Since the two are known to be perfectionists, the scene is expected to be quite a highlight in this lavish film," revealed a source close to the movie.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will have a massive sword fighting scene in Thugs Of Hindostan.

Thursday, September 14, 2017, 18:01 [IST]
