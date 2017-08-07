 »   »   » SAD! Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Down With Swine Flu, Hospitalised!

As sad as it might sound, Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao are down with swine flu and the duo have been hospitalised and are undergoing treatment. The actor had to attend the award ceremony of Satyamev Jayate Water Cup, but instead came live in a video conference along with his wife and said,

"It's a happy day but we are very sad... because after working so hard for a year, when the time came for us to celebrate with you, we got this illness. And the disease we are suffering from is one which spreads rapidly. It's called H1N1 or swine flu in common usage. We really wanted to attend the ceremony, but recently, after a test, I was diagnosed with H1N1, that is swine flu. I have been asked to take rest and cannot go and attend any public function so I am skipping the event so that others do not contract it."

#WATCH Pune: Aamir Khan says "have contracted Swine Flu and are skipping the event so that others do not contract the same". pic.twitter.com/xIa4keG2Mz — ANI (@ANI_news) August 6, 2017

